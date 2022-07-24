'Baahubali' and the magic of Rajamouli

This month, S.S. Rajamouli’s epoch-defining Baahubali: The Beginning turned seven years old. Everything you thought would one day happen to Indian cinema, finally happened …right there right then.

So you thought our films can never compete with FX-driven films from Hollywood? Think again! S.S. Rajamouli, that man who created a hero out of a fly in Makkhi not too long ago, was back again to create the kind of spectacle which Indian cinema was hitherto financially and aesthetically unequipped to handle.

Baahubali with its harvest of breath-taking images looked more marvellous than any movie created from the Marvel comics. It was a charming old-world fable told with the kind of flourish that made anything attempted before in the genre look feeble and unkempt.

The film is flush with flamboyant visuals which take the fairy tale narrative to a level of lucid expression never experienced in our cinema. It’s hard to see Baahubali as a ‘regional’ film. So elevated is its aesthetics and so steep is the director’s appetite for weaving fantasy and drama that we are left gaping at the narrative’s mastery over the language and grammar of mass-oriented filmmaking.