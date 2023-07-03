Bad films, ‘good’ propaganda

The same minister, known for suffering from ‘foot-in-mouth syndrome’, once again visited Mumbai in 2020. This time he was more direct. A group of ‘committed’ filmmakers, those who could be intimidated by the Income Tax department, the Enforcement Directorate and so on, was identified.

They were told they ought to (read: must) make films in the interests of the nation, and in so doing, their own interests would also be served. They were also informed that the government would extend a helping hand and all possible support. On a confidential note, the minister added that he himself came from the trading class and understood commerce and commercial interests.

Once the main man left for Delhi, his sidekicks explained in plain terms what the minister meant by ‘national interest’. Promoting the ideology of the ruling party with biopics, films based on Hindu mythology and historic figures, films reflecting the disunity in the majority community and threats to them, films on terrorism—all these would serve the purpose nicely.

After all, the party and the nation were one and as the ruling party worked ceaselessly in the interest of the nation, the party’s interests were the nation’s interests. Clear? Couldn’t have been clearer.

Meanwhile, those who didn’t play by the script faced the music. Anubhav Sinha’s recently released film Bheed received critical acclaim but disappeared from theatres within days, as if a hidden hand was pulling the strings. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series had produced the black-and-white film based on the exodus of migrant labour from Delhi during the lockdown.

Days before the film was to be released, the names of Bhushan Kumar and T-Series vanished from the production credits.

Predictably, neither the prime minister nor the ruling party exhorted people to watch this film, nor did state governments trip over each other in their eagerness to grant tax exemptions. Mainstream media is unlikely to ask the PM or the I&B minister if they watched the film and why it did not deserve tax exemption the way TKF and TKS did.

T-Series also burnt its fingers by producing Adipurush, rubbished by critics and viewers alike. Even the bhakts (devoted) took exception to the film and its dialogue, declaring it as “bakwas” (nonsense). The film is unlikely to recover the production cost of Rs 300 crore although an unnamed company, as per the filmi grapevine, has paid T-Series Rs 150 crore for Telugu and Tamil film rights.