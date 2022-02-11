'Badhaai Do' review: Not quite a big, fat Indian wedding

On the other hand, with Suman “Sumi” Singh (Bhumi Pednekar) it’s all about living up to the feminine ideal—being fair, wearing certain kind of clothes and giving the family precedence over career after being married.

Shardul and Sumi decide to take on this conservative structure by playing the game as per its own hypocritical rules and subverting it from within. They decide to get into a marriage of convenience and live as roommates, pretending to be a happy couple to the world, while carrying on with their own queer relationships on the sly. Relationships which are relatable and charming in the light, off-the-cuff way they follow all the tender protocols of romance.

The convenient arrangement, eventually, also helps them get past the inconclusive rules and lack of conduciveness when it comes to adoption of children in India by gay couples

The other front where the subversion plays out is in the uniformed world of the cops, in the midst of the keepers of the supposedly masculine ideals, their thanas and police colonies.

Society’s predatory ways are laid bare. From the absurdity of a cop’s triumph “homo pakde hain” in a gross crackdown on lovers to the impunity of stalking and threatening the vulnerable. In this hypocritical world, even Shardul and Sumi are not above being flawed and carry their own little chauvinistic streaks—be they to do with age or gender.

Despite these refreshing fallibilities and complexities, all the ends tie up as easily and neatly as possible in a dragged-out but finale. The conservative family changes and accepts the two as easily as the cops take charge of the pride parade. There is a surprise fun casting—the lawyer lover of Shardul—but the show belongs to Bhumi and Rajkummar. Bhumi, and her character Sumi, are both easygoing about themselves and well sorted.