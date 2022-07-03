Bollywood Baatein: Star-kids Versus start-kids

Reams have been written about nepotism in the entertainment industry. What about Kartik Aaryan, the guy from Gwalior who after Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is the undisputed A-Grader of Bollywood?

If nepotism is supposed to be such a strong driving force in the film industry why are Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone regarded as the three brightest most sought-after star-actors of the post Ranbir-generation, way ahead of their contemporaries?

Is Bollywood really a den of nepotism? But if we look at the history of Hindi cinema, the star-kid syndrome is relatively recent. It started when Raj Kapoor’s son Rishi Kapoor made his debut with Bobby. Prior to that all the major stars, from Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor in the 1950s to Rajendra Kumar, Jeetendra, Dharmendra in the 1960s to Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, were outsiders.

Thereafter star-kid after star-kid was launched with much fanfare. And yet there are outsiders with zero connections in the film industry who broke through in in spite of nepotism ruling the roost.

Mithun Chakraborty with his bronze skin and sinewy personality, was the last man we expected to become a star at a time when second-generation stars from within the Mumbai film industry had begun to take over.

The era of start-kids was rampant when a boy from the chawls decided to become a star. Govinda had no connections, no contacts, not even a place to stay in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar came in at a time when star-kids like Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt were ruling the roost. His struggle was that of an archetypal non-insider in the film industry.

And what about Shah Rukh Khan? The boy from Delhi who followed the girl he loved to Mumbai and then decided he had to become an actor. The story of Shah Rukh’s stardom can make a terrific film.

Now there are Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan. Though Ranveer comes from an affluent family he had to go through his own struggle. The rejections, the humiliation, the casting couch….ouch! When I first spoke to Ranveer Singh on the day after his Band Baaja Baaraat released in 2010 he was respectful, attentive, eager to learn.