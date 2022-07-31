Bollywood Baatein: Twenty years of Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’

Great art isn’t about creating poetic moments. These moments have to be made tenable so that the man in the remotest corner of the theatre responds to it instinctively. That’s the magic Bhansali creates in Devdas.

The film brings a “commercial” grandiosity to the tale without sacrificing the original’s tragic timbres. The sheer grandeur of Bhansali’s storytelling is perhaps unmatched by any previous Indian film including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Bhansali’s Devdas was the only Indian film to be selected by Time magazine as one of the top 10 films of 2002 from around the world. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s exquisite adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chatterjee’s classic romantic tragedy goes beyond places where legendary Bimal Roy had taken the original text in his make of the classic in the 1950s.