Bollywood Baatein: When I met the goddess for first time

As she recuperates slowly but surely, I recall my first encounter with Lata Mangeshkar which is still vividly etched in my memory.

From the age of six, I’ve believed that divinity dwells in her throat. I still do. For years I wondered what she was like in person. Or did she even exist? In 1995, a mutual friend set up an appointment with her at the Shiv Sena Bhavan where she was rehearsing for a concert. I couldn’t believe my luck. But she was unwell, and had to miss our appointment. I consoled myself saying it was not meant to be. But the very next day, she was there in front of me: frail, warm... and real. She was full of jokes.

Since then, I’ve come to know one truth about the lady -- humility comes naturally to her.

In 1999, when Lataji missed out on the Bharat Ratna in favour of Pandit Ravi Shankar, I commented on the unfairness of Bharat’s real ratna being denied the highest civilian honour. Lataji admonished me, “You might think I am a big talent. But Panditji is far bigger than I have been or can ever hope to be. I still remember how nervous and excited I was when I had to sing his compositions in Anuradha. I kept wondering whether I would do justice to the creations of an artiste as great as him.

Artistes like Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Bismillah Khan come once in a century. They deserve to be honoured far more than I do.”