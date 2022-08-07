Bollywood Baatein: Who’s the biggest prankster of ’em all?

Alot of our seemingly serious and not-so-serious stars are major pranksters in real life. In the earlier era the prize for Prankster No.1 would surely have gone to Asha Parekh who stole Sunil Dutt’s chappals once and hid them under the seat of a chair at a studio. Poor Dutt Saab had to go home bare feet. If only Asha had tried her prank on M.F Husain!

Frankly, the fun and games have gone from the sets…Unless you have Abhishek Bachchan shooting. Nothing can stop Jr. Bachchan from creating a hyperventilating hungama when the cameras are off.

I remember at the mahurat of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna at Film City, Abhishek fooled around non-stop, pulled everyone’s legs mercilessly. But when he gave the movie’s first shot with his dad and Rani, he was perfect.