Busy with a Big B: At 80, Amitabh Bachchan is still as prolific as he ever was

Who made Amitabh Bachchan the ‘Angry Young Man’? Everyone tells that story a little differently. Director-producer Prakash Mehra had bought the script for Zanjeer but was struggling to find a male lead—Dharmendra had no dates, Raj Kumar was in the wrong city, Dev Anand was not convinced. Actor Pran called him, suggesting he watch Bombay to Goa. There, in Amitabh Bachchan, Mehra remembered finding his ‘Vijay’.

Writer Salim Khan maintained he was the sole creator of Vijay and, therefore, responsible for the legend of the actor who played him. Javed Akhtar, who co-wrote the screenplay and dialogue, recalled being the one who went to narrate the role to Bachchan, idle after a series of flops, because he had admired him in those flops.

Memory may be subjective, but it is objectively true that Bachchan’s turn as the unsmiling, avenging cop in Zanjeer changed his fortunes as well as the fortunes of Hindi cinema.

“A major talent like him could not have been stopped. He would have found his way, one way or another,” Akhtar said in an interview. “Like a river pushes its way through mountains, deserts and jungles.” Few metaphors do a better job of explaining Bachchan. Throughout the uneven terrain of his 53-year career in Hindi cinema, he has kept busy and stayed relevant, by dint of skill and thrust.

Rising above rejection is a recurring theme in Big B’s celebrity. How AIR (All India Radio) turned him down once is a story often retold to illustrate the point. He had to spend a couple of days on a bench in Marine Drive while struggling for an acting break.

Most directors did not give his portfolio a second look because he was “too tall” for the heroines. Although people saw potential, his first few film releases came up short. Such legends lent an authenticity to Bachchan beyond his public persona, and they help us understand what made him the icon he became. He was the 6 feet 2 inches tall underdog.

Writer-director Khwaja Ahmed Abbas was the first to cast him on screen in 1969, though Bachchan’s voice had debuted earlier that year in Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome. In Abbas’s nationalist melodrama Saat Hindustani, where seven Indians plot to free Goa from the Portuguese, the actor appeared as a young poet turned revolutionary.