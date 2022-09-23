'Chup' review: A mix of good performance, sketchy portrayal of film journalists and a murder mystery

Chup: Revenge of the Artist, R. Balki’s latest outing, works on an ingenious idea: a serial killer targeting critics with contrarian views on films. However, the two elements that it stands on don’t quite mesh and meld well together. On the one hand are the murders themselves, on the other is the accompanying unceasing commentary on creation and its critique, the uneasy relationship between the creator and the critic which is the provocation for the killing spree in the first place. While the act of killing keeps one conventionally engaged with the blood and gore and a suspect you’d identify minutes into the film, the latter feels too done over, stilted, and glib. From the hat tip to 110 years of Indian cinema to the 80 years of Bachchan. From Bachchan’s admission of respect for the critics and the assertion that fearless, unbiased criticism is essential for evolution of the society to the defense of the sensitive artiste, the film is not able to make up its mind and take a stand on either. Not that taking a stand is essential, but the tonal fluctuations make the narrative feel unwieldy. Then the very basis of the film gets challenged when a character asserts that ratings and reviews can’t make or break a film. Why go to the extreme and chase us then with a knife, gun, dagger or whatever? What’s the hullabaloo all about?

Sunny Deol is Arvind Mathur, Mumbai’s top cop, in charge of the critics’ killer case, aided by a giddy assistant and an ineffective boss who keeps threatening about CBI taking over the probe. When nothing seems to yield any result, Arvind decides to deploy criminal psychologist Zenobia Shroff (Pooja Bhatt) and soon enough all begins to fall in place. Why couldn’t she have been brought in right at the start of the investigation?