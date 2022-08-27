'Delhi Crime 2' review: Crimes of class conflicts

Delhi Crime 2 doesn’t believe in wasting time. The second season of the popular Netflix series, with Tanuj Chopra as the showrunner and the director, comes straight to the point with the opening monologue/voiceover of DCP South Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) about the yawning gap between the elite and the marginalised, the lifestyle of the rich and the dreams and aspirations of the poor and how crime breeds when the two worlds collide. The series is just as nimble in portraying the consequent transgression and more that are to follow. There is butchering and blood as the presumably re-energised kachha-baniyan gang of the 90s goes about slaughtering the loaded but vulnerable senior citizens of the Capital’s gated communities.

The crimes are squarely and firmly located in the class divides that are quintessentially Delhi, but the telling has a more universal reach. Delhi Crime 2 is sharp and smart, like the police procedurals seen in the Western serials. The episodes propel with terseness, at a brisk pace, never resorting to dramatic flourishes or emotional indulgences. A crime drama where less is more, that uses a little to communicate a lot.

When it comes to the killings themselves, it’s the horror that reaches out than the gratuitousness, more so because the insanity and barbarism evident at the scene of crime shocks the on-screen cops themselves as much as the viewers. They have never witnessed something like this. Neither have we. And the camera knows what to show and when to stop.