'Doctor Strange 2' goes beyond thrills and spills to humanise superheroes, says Benedict Cumberbatch

Cumberbatch said his character is out on a limb this time as different worlds spill into his present reality.



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Dr Strange trying to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell, which he cast in the 2021 hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home , causing villains from across the multiverse to invade the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.



The Emmy and BAFTA winner said fans will have to watch the movie to know how these issues are tackled this time.



Mental health is certainly a part of this story. Obsession and addiction are also part of this story. And the need to control, the idea of destiny being something that you can shape on your own, rather than working with others, that needs to sort of open up and be secure and not be afraid of doing that It's definitely a journey of self that he goes on in the film, he said.



Responding to a query during the roundtable interaction if during his growing up years he had thought of getting into acting, London-born Cumberbatch said he never thought he would reach this far.



The actor, who has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was recently nominated for a best actor Oscar for The Power of the Dog , said he feels overwhelmed in a pleasant way and slightly embarrassed at times while talking about the work he has done over the last 20 years.



I just wanted to work regularly enough to earn a living and enjoy, make friends and have a social life I never thought it would reach this sort of height. I had ambitions to be good at my job, but I didn't know that it would result in this kind of moment, all these moments, this career and I'm enjoying it and I don't look back much, he said.