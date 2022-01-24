‘Doobey’, first song from 'Gehraiyaan' personifies the heady rush of falling in love!

The soundtrack of Amazon Original movie Gehraiyaan is one of the most awaited albums of the year. The movie's title track which was revealed in the teaser is already rending on social media, and 'Doobey', a glimpse of which was featured in the trailer left audiences wanting for more.

The wait has now come to an end as the first song from the film's oundtrack 'Doobey' is now out!

Speaking of the first song, Ankur Tewari shared, “From the onset I knew that the music of Gehraiyaan had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters. Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar, have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika’s vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song.”