Dostojee: A poignant tale of childhood kinship is drawing huge acclaim

“I wouldn’t say their lives have been forever changed. They have definitely received ample exposure through the film but I want to do my best to keep them away from the fleeting ‘gloss’ of the film industry, so that they are not caught in a bubble. They are not stars, they are young boys who require sustained and high-quality education. The state of education in Domkal is dire and my plan at this point is to secure their education – I have instituted them at the Guidance Foundation at Raghunathganj in Murshidabad where they will receive state-of-the-art education on a full scholarship,” says Prasun as he talks about the impact of the film on the two boys and how he aims to branch into community outreach through the film.



Initially, the film was supposed to run for only a week but is now entering its third week in theatres. “The road was not smooth; we had a budget crunch while making the film and even now while distributing it, we are not getting enough shows because the audience mainly gravitates toward the big-budget films. But we have been receiving immense acclaim both nationally and internationally, despite running a small number of shows,” says Nath.

Nath had originally met Prasun and the team while they were crowdfunding for the film. He was instantly struck by the cause that motivated the project more than the script itself.



Amid widespread praise, viewers have highlighted the “exquisite frames” of the film. “The cinematography was unmatched. I am seeing such wonderful frames after a long time in Bengali cinema. The shots of the two kids playing across the landscape of the village really held the film together and brought out its Realism,” says Kolkata-based photographer Samudraneel Guha.

One of the film's many promoters includes Safikul and Palash’s obsession, Amitabh Bachchan himself.