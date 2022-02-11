'Gehraiyaan' Review: Flawed characters, dysfunctional relationships and a story of disintegration

As anticipated, Gehraiyaan is about illicit desires creeping up between Alisha and Zain. But more than that it’s about the brokenness within that they find fellowship in. Infidelity then is a mere manifestation of a deeper, shared disquiet. Both are kindred souls, weighed down by the burdens of the past, coarsened from the rancid relationships, nursing scars that refuse to heal.

Batra gets the beats of the growing attraction and the build up to the forbidden love right. The polite introductions and greetings, the matter-of-fact conversations leading on to the shared confidences, comfort of companionship and the furtive dalliances in various playgrounds—yoga classes, luxury yachts, the room in iconic Taj hotel, by the sea, on the beach, in the boardroom and the apartments.

It’s when the financial complications add to the already growing relationship snafus that the narrative starts becoming a mess within the neat circularity of its overall design and structure. Not for the many credible complications between Alisha and Zain but the way they clumsily pile on, on screen. The arguments and outbursts, conflicts and clashes, the betrayals and violence feel hastily handled making one hanker for pauses to be able to assimilate, react, and respond. It becomes like a tiring whirlpool and the persistent mediation of the rising waves comes across as too straightforward a metaphor to convey the game of passion.

It’s not just to do with the two lovers. Alisha’s relationship with Karan is portrayed in an offhand manner. The awkwardness and distance between her and Tia stems from complications that needed to be better elaborated. Tia’s side of the story gets almost obliterated, her relationship issues with Zain dismissed in perhaps just an odd sentence: “he has been quite out of it lately”. The big family secret is articulated in an astoundingly perfunctory and rushed way, its humongous implications on a naïve Tia herself barely dwelled on. Hard to imagine that it would have mattered to her so little as to state it pat to Alisha without even lifting an eyebrow and asking her to start afresh, in a blink of the eye. Add to it the fact that all the three young actors alongside Deepika feel more callow than compelling.