Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' to get a remake

According to the makers, the project is in the scripting stage and a director is yet tobe finalised.



Sameer Raj Sippy said stories like "Anand" need to be narrated to the new generation.



"Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and especially when there is a great appetite for good content," the producer said in a statement on Thursday.



Khakhar, who has produced films such as "Main Aur Charles", said the COVID-19 pandemic has made people more aware about the fickle nature of life and the story of "Anand", originally co-written by Mukherjee, Bimal Dutt, D N Mukherjee and Gulzar, will resonate with them.