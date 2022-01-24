I have always been inspired by art of storytelling in Iranian cinema: Filmmaker Ajay Govind

Q4. You have worked with 45 debutant actors in the film. How challenging was it to prepare these young newcomers for their respective parts?

A. It was surprisingly easy to work with the debutante child actors. I remember senior actors in the film like Srikant Murali, who is also a director, being very impressed with them. I think the key challenge working with children is to direct their energies. Once you do that, then you can direct their performance. One of the ways in which I did that was by involving them in the writing process. I organized a workshop where they engaged with the scenes, named their own character… things like that. At the same time, I never revealed the entire screenplay to them. They just need to know bits and pieces that they have to perform. This cue was in fact given to me by Rajesh who has worked with first time actors earlier. So, for the kids it was a constant guessing game. Why are we in a police station? Did someone die? What happened? On the other hand, it helped that most of the adult debutants came with a strong theatre background so the challenges were more technical and to some extent about modulating their performance for screen versus the stage.

Q5. While cricket is an important element of MU, the film also offers a strong social commentary. Tell us about the creative thought behind why you chose to delve into the very many complexities of human psyche in a children’s film about cricket.

A. MU was never really about one thing. Like all films, it was a lot of different elements packed into one narrative. And I think the journey motif allows for that to happen easily. Cricket, as it happened, was just incidental to the story. Dr. Ratee Apana, the Executive Director of the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati had made a very interesting observation about the film. She said she saw the film as a “snapshot of our lives”. And that’s really what it is. Our childhood shapes so many of our notions and beliefs that are central to us as adults. The things that make adults take each other to court, what did they mean to us when we were kids? We were able to imagine and create solutions. We were able to move on. In a way, precisely because these are such weighty issues and complex problems, it was important to pack them into a simple story about a group of kids going out to play with a new cricket kit.

Q6. You have made references to Virat Kohli and Dhoni in the film. Was there a thought behind assigning favorites to some of the characters?

A. Well, sporting heroes are sporting heroes for all of us. Kohli was especially important to mention because he was part of a #LetKidsPlay campaign which came out around the time I was writing MU. The character of Apoos mimicking Dhoni’s match-winning speech was again just a very real moment that most kids can relate to. Additionally, having posters of sports heroes is such a common thing with kids. So, it also became important from an art direction perspective, when we were looking to dress up the houses of some of the kids. There’s also a scene where the girls are unable to recollect the name of the women’s cricket team captain. Sadly, that’s as realistic as the rest of it.