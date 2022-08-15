If you have talent you can work in any industry: Irra Mor

Q1. Tell us about your series 'Inspector Avinash'.

A. This is a story of a super cop from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh who is known for his case hunting, played by Randeep sir. I am a part of his team and the only female cop in the team. We are showing how difficult it is even for a cop to make her place and mark.

Q2. How did you get associated with it? Also tell us about your part.

A. My manager told me about this project. So, I met Neeraj Pathak sir and I gave 3 auditions for this role before I was selected. She is a cop for the world but what all situations this girl goes through, her story revolves around that.

Q3. What was it like to work with Randeep Hooda?

A. I have always admired him as an actor and his expertise in movies and the kind of roles he has played. I was very excited when I came to know that I will be sharing the screen with Randeep sir. My Jat love is always there for him (chuckles). Also, I left one of the major roles in the series to work with him.

Randeep is very particular on the sets and will have a check on you if we are looking the way we should or not. And he would always suggest while we were performing; he wouldn't mind tying the shoelaces and to even correct our caps while we are in the frame, which just blew my mind.