If you have talent you can work in any industry: Irra Mor
In this interview, Irra Mor talks about ‘Inspector Avinash’ and her association with the project, experience of working with Randeep Hooda, rise of OTT platforms, and her upcoming projects
After tasting success in the Telugu and Tamil industries, Irra Mor is all set to star in the Hindi web series ‘Inspector Avinash,’ which is set in the 1990s and based on the life of a super cop from Uttar Pradesh. The web series is helmed by Neeraj Pathak and stars Randeep Hooda alongside Mor.
In this interview, Irra Mor talked about ‘Inspector Avinash’ and her association with the project, experience of working with Randeep Hooda, rise of OTT platforms, and her upcoming projects, among other things:
Q1. Tell us about your series 'Inspector Avinash'.
A. This is a story of a super cop from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh who is known for his case hunting, played by Randeep sir. I am a part of his team and the only female cop in the team. We are showing how difficult it is even for a cop to make her place and mark.
Q2. How did you get associated with it? Also tell us about your part.
A. My manager told me about this project. So, I met Neeraj Pathak sir and I gave 3 auditions for this role before I was selected. She is a cop for the world but what all situations this girl goes through, her story revolves around that.
Q3. What was it like to work with Randeep Hooda?
A. I have always admired him as an actor and his expertise in movies and the kind of roles he has played. I was very excited when I came to know that I will be sharing the screen with Randeep sir. My Jat love is always there for him (chuckles). Also, I left one of the major roles in the series to work with him.
Randeep is very particular on the sets and will have a check on you if we are looking the way we should or not. And he would always suggest while we were performing; he wouldn't mind tying the shoelaces and to even correct our caps while we are in the frame, which just blew my mind.
Q4. How would you compare the experience of working on a Hindi web series to your earlier experience of working in the regional Indian industries?
A. I don’t see any difference apart from the language. Both the industries are very professional and welcoming. If you have talent you can work in any industry.
Q5. How do you look at the rise of OTT platforms? What kept you busy during the pandemic?
A. Currently, yes, OTT has a wider reach and there is content being made only for OTT. Also, in these times of frequent travel and traffic problems it is convenient to opt for OTT. However, movies and theatres come first for me. They have their own charm which no platform can take away.
I was with my extended family for most of the time during the pandemic. We used to prepare food for people every day and used to look for those in need and hand them over the food packets. Also, I spent so much time in my garden with my mother.
Q6. Who is your biggest influence in your life?
A. My influence is every person who comes out of their comfort zone and achieves what they desire for. But my all time inspiration is my mother from whom I have learnt how to deal in the most difficult situation and still smile and live happy life.
Q7. What are your upcoming projects?
A. I have a few more Telugu and Tamil project in my hands. I will be seen more of being myself and also being a sweet South Indian girl. In Hindi, I have one more series to be released which will come out this year only.
Follow us: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines