It's like having an alter ego: Naga Chaitanya on making foray into Hindi films

The film features Chaitanya in the role of Army personnel Balaraju Bodipalem, a Telugu-speaking man from Andhra Pradesh and one of the closest friends of Aamir's lead character Laal.



Boarding the movie as his Hindi debut was a natural progression for the actor, he added.



"All this while I've been trying to establish myself in the south. But I really wanted to enter the Hindi market. However, my Hindi is not the best and I was really insecure. In 'Laal Singh...' I was being cast for playing a Telugu boy.



"They wanted my essence, my language, the style and the diction to be slightly south Indian. So I think this transition was perfect to give me the confidence to say 'I would fit in a Hindi film'. I think I needed a transition like this," Chaitanya said.



"Laal Singh Chaddha" is directed by Advait Chandan and adapted by actor Atul Kulkarni, with whom the Telugu star had collaborated on his film "Majili".



The actor said working on the project, alongside Aamir whom he counts as one of his inspirations, was nothing short of a masterclass.



"When I got to know that Aamir sir was involved, I wanted to do this film irrespective of what the character is because I just wanted to be next to this man and learn his process as an actor. I've grown up watching his work. I've been inspired by his work heavily. Working with that person gives you immense confidence," he said.



The future of his journey in Hindi films depends on the audience reaction to his performance as Balaraju, added Chaitanya.



"I'm really curious to see how the audience accepts me in the Hindi cinema. I love Hindi films and the way they explore different content. The whole canvas is larger and very different. If there is acceptance post the release, I would definitely want to do more films in Hindi," he said.



An Aamir Khan Productions project, "Laal Singh Chaddha" also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.