Jalsa: Powerful, probing look at suburban class structure

Jalsa(Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Vidhatri Bandi

Directed by Suresh Triveni

Rating: ****

When you have two powerhouse actresses piloting a plot that leans toward a treatise on class-difference in a language that we’ve seen in Bong Joon-Ho’s overrated Parasite, you know you are in for something out of the ordinary.

Jalsa is a special film. It is more layered, provocative and evocative then the outer skin of the product would suggest. There is much going on beneath the surface than outwardly visibly. And how intellectually equipped are the two female heroes Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan to address the rush-hour traffic that the plot’s emotional velocity thrusts on them!

Balan and Shah are the kind of actors who always let us know the storms that hide their characters’ calm. I see Balan’s Maya Menon as much more messed up than she wants the world to see. Maya is a Barkha Dutta clone: an aggressive truth-sniffing star journalist grilling a supreme court judge until he pees in his pants.

Well, okay. Not quite. But if Ms Menon (is she from Kerala, nothing in her accent betrays her antecedents) had her way she would make the judge wet his pants…Except that Maya Menon herself ends up committing a crime that has her …well…wetting her underwear.

It’s a grim impossibly tangled situation where the well-to-do single mother and her househelp Ruksana are locked in a fight to the finish even before they know they are on opposite sides.