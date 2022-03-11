Jammu High Court injunction on release of the film The Kashmir Files

Ms Khanna first brought this to the notice of Agnihotri and producer Abhishek Aggarwal, but did not receive any favourable response from them. She then immediately filed a case before the Jammu District Court, naming both Agnihotri and Aggarwal as defendants.

On Thursday, Additional District Judge Deepak Sethi ruled in her favour.

“Given the facts as stated in the plaint, the defendants are restrained by way of temporary injunction from showing the scenes depicting the acts pertaining to the husband of the plaintiff in the movie The Kashmir Files to be released on 11th of March, 2022,” the order states.

The Judge also observed in his order, “I am of the view that if no relief is granted to the applicant/plaintiff without serving prior notice of the application on the non-applicant/defendants, the suit of the plaintiff will become infructuous and hence would be defeated by delay.”

Welcoming the court’s decision, Ms Khanna said, “I would like to know if the makers have sought permission from Indian Air Force before including my husband's scene in the film. If not, how could they include a martyr's scene in the movie without carrying out due diligence to find out actual facts from me or the IAF?”

The Bombay High Court had recently dismissed a Public Interest Litigation against the release of the same movie, on the grounds that it hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Advocate Himanshu Beotra, who appeared for Ms Khanna, said that the Bombay HC order would not affect the Jammu District Court’s order, as the grounds for both the cases were different.

“In fact, we are fully in support of the plight of Kashmiri Pandits being presented to the world, but not if it misrepresents facts of Sqn Lrd Khanna’s martyrdom. Our objection is only on this section of the movie,” Adv Beotra said.