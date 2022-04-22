Jersey Film Review: Sentimental Game

So, back to Arjun, salvation, and happiness, for him, ultimately, are in the game. And he has to return to what he had decided to never look back at.

Shahid with his bottled-up restlessness, rage and frustrations is quite a compelling picture of both moroseness and melancholia and later determination and confidence as he embraces the game again. Even in the team we find him framed separate from the crowd, in his own sad and lonesome space.

He gains with the presence of another impeccable actor Pankaj Kapoor, his real-life father who plays his mentor, confidante, coach, and default dad in the film with his signature effortlessness.

The film is admirable as it goes about debunking “ageism”. That there is no right age for anything, that you are free to do whatever you want at any stage in your life. Its portrayal of seizing success in the face of failure is just as inspirational.

The film also held promise in its depiction of the politics of selection and the implications it could have on the lives, professional as well as personal, of the talented ones who are denied a chance to pad up and play.

Wish it had gone whole hog on these thematic routes. However, it is the needless insertion of a medical twist, in what feels like an afterthought of an end that takes away from whatever fire there is in the film’s belly and turns it into more saccharine sentiments than sporting spirit.