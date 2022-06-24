'Jugjugg Jeeyo' director Raj Mehta: 'Entertainment' is the signature of my cinema

Raj said, " Keeping the rest of my thoughts aside, I strongly believe that cinema is for entertainment. For me, entertainment is something that evokes emotion, be it laughter, crying, excitement by watching an action scene or leaving the theatre with a thought in mind. On one hand, I do not want to limit myself to one specific genre like comedy, drama, thriller or action. I want to explore everything but find a subtle balance between the genre I am working on, and its entertainment value."



Since the film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' is striking the conversation around marriage and divorce, in the last couple of years, on the OTT space there were multiple films and series have been released on the same topic. Therefore the conversation around it has happened extensively.



Raj said, that was one of the challenging yet exciting part of making 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'.



Interestingly along with actors, film directors have also become a crowdpuller of the audience to the theatre be it Rohit Shetty, SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel in recent times.