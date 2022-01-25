'Kaasav': A beautiful film about tender relationships, mental health and, of course turtles

The direct attempt at bringing the two themes of eco-preservation together gives the film a distinctly docu-feel. Though the end-product is none the poorer for it. The bare stripped-down minimalist narration focuses largely on the indescribably tender relationship that grows between a compassionate divorcee Janaki (Iravati Harshe) and a suicidal depressive young man whom she finds on the street and provides a home.

Straightaway, it would be in the fitness of things to state that young Alok Rajwade who plays Maanav in this elegiac if a tad didactic exposition on solitude, is the find of the moment. Rajwade’s eyes convey a haunted dissociation with the world around him. He is so into his character that I fear Rajwade no longer exists.

“Why do I need to live ? What is the purpose?” Maanav asks Janaki who has no answers to provide. She is struggling with her own inner turmoil trying to come to terms with her intermittent panic attacks.