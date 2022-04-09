'K.G.F.: Chapter - 2' advance booking figures at cinemas nearing a new record

The ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ storm is only getting bigger with each passing day! As the release date of the magnum opus nears, the anticipation has been growing at unprecedented levels. Matching the pace of previous records set for advance booking by behemoths like - Baahubali and Spider-Man, the figures from the advance booking indicate a massive opening collection for the sequel to the cult franchise.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.