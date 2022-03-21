K.G.F: Chapter 2 launches its track 'Toofan' to entertain everyone!

The unveiling of the first song ‘Toofan’ along with a new poster takes all of us back to the original hit machine that achieved a cult status and was the highest grossing Kannada film of all time!

Also, the upbeat music video of ‘Toofan’ starts the month-long countdown to KGF Chapter 2’s release. The producers of the movie, Hombale Films stated, that this song will set the tone for the second instalment of KGF franchise. The crescendo of the lyrical musical video will strike a chord with all the fans of KGF. The energetic beats and the unbeatable rhythm of the track perfectly matches the saga of Rocky, the legendary warrior who fights against all odds to emerge as a true victor!