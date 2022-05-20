Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' receives standing ovation at Cannes

The screening of the film was greeted with a thunderous applause as it received a standing ovation from the full-house for 10 minutes.



Responding to the appreciation that his film received at the film festival, actor-turned-director Madhavan said in a statement, "I'm overwhelmed and exhilarated. It's a surreal moment for all of us at Team 'Rocketry'. Humbled and grateful By God's grace. Thank you for all your love and support. Now to prepare for the release on July 1."