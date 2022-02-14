Madhubala: The timeless personification of love and beauty

What hits us once again in this re-re-viewing of an imperishable classic is the contemporary quality of the narrative. The opulence of the sets, the regal bearing of the characters, their splendid yet subdued expressions and articulations refuse to become a kaneez (slave) to passing fads fancies and trends. From the first frame to last, the intensity of the lovers’ passion infects the audience like in no other romantic epic except Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas.

The indomitable qualities in the storytelling are too many , and too intense, to be discussed at length. What hits us is the magical chemistry between Madhubala and Dilip Kumar in the rightly celebrated love sequences. She ‘s constantly and quietly coy coquettish frail and hypnotic.

Dilip Kumar’s understated expressions of romantic passion are to this day, exemplary and unbelievable. Long before method acting and naturalistic self expression came into vogue, this mighty performer patented the most astonishing mode of muted acting which serves as the perfect foil to his screen-father Prithviraj Kapoor’s bombastic flamboyant and theatrical style of performance.

Together the father and son ignite a fire that blazes across the screen like no other film in Indian cinema. As for Dilip Kumar and Madhubala , have we ever seen a pair so sheathed in ardour, passion and despair? Every caress, every touch every breath they take exudes the power of true love.

The expansive war sequences and the striking-rich tones textures and architecture of the royal interiors come together in a dance celebrating the epic grandiosity that seems to have been conceived for infinite posterity.

To say that R.D. Mathur’s cinematography is ahead of its times it to state the very obvious. The camera pans the lover’s face and the breathtaking landscape with equal grace. The symmetry of time and space achieved within the restrictions imposed by the period genre that demands a strictly melodramatic mode of execution ,are a marvel of disciplined creativity.

How did K Asif do it?! As we look at the newly coloured innerscapes and outer grandeur of this timeless love epic we wonder what came first, the passion of love? Or its majestic manifestation by K. Asif. And were all the definitions of feminine beauty invented exclusively for Madhubala?

As she sings, dances, suffers and perishes for love, we wonder if there can ever be another epitome of beauty quite like her. Or another film to do justice to someone as beautiful as Madhubala!The magic of Madhubala in Mughal-e-Azam is the magic of Hindi cinema. She epitomizes all the grace and feminine beauty that make those flickering images onscreen come alive as a collective emblem of the life force.