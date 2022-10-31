Manoj Bajpai on how 'Gali Guleiyan' brought him close to a nervous breakdown

Even today Manoj Bajpai shudders at the thought of playing the psychologically wrecked character in 'Gali Guleiyan'. "I couldn’t wait to come out of character. It was the most difficult role to play. It was a role that broke me mentally. Like Shool it demanded an extreme internalisation."

While shooting Manoj had to leave all his personal responsibilities behind. "It meant I had to forget I was married and had familial responsibilities. I started talking to myself the way the character was shown doing. Such was my preparation for this role that my wife got worried about me."

Such was the mental stress that Manoj decided to quit the film. "On the 29th day of shooting, I went to the director Dipesh Jain and told the directors I couldn't take the mental pressure. But we somehow finished in 33-34 days. I went too deep into the role in this film. I thought I’d lose my mind. But I had no other option. It was the path that was necessary to pull off that role. Gali Guleiyan had me in my most challenging role."