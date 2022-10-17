Martin Scorsese to helm 'Gangs Of New York' TV series

Almost twenty years after its film adaptation, Herbert Asbury's 1927 non-fiction novel 'The Gangs Of New York' is all set to be presented as a series because it's the era of streaming and television content and the stakeholders are looking to squeeze the maximum out of it.



Martin Scorsese directed the movie 'Gangs Of New York', which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz and scored 10 Oscar nominations. And now, Scorsese will help to launch by executive producing and directing the first two episodes, reports 'Empire' magazine.



The movie chronicled DiCaprio's Amsterdam Vallon returning to the Five Points area of New York City seeking revenge against Bill the Butcher (Day-Lewis), his father's killer.



According to 'Empire', this new small-screen version is spearheaded by Miramax TV and Brett C. Leonard, who is one of the executive producers on Apple TV+'s 'Shantaram'. It'll be a completely new take with different characters from the film.

This isn't the first time Scorsese was involved in a 'Gangs' TV series - a version touted in 2013 planned to follow 'Gangs' from other cities as well as the Big Apple.