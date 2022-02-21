'Mehak' and 'Dry Fruits Ka Halwa': Two short and sweet films for feeling good amid these times

The film Mehak, meaning fragrance, produced, written, scripted and directed by a young Sachin Gupta is about an evolved relationship, of two aged man and woman, a dada jee (Dharmendera) and an architect/ designer Mehak (Zarina Wahab) who fall in love but don’t say it to each other, for lack of initiation, amid family members that include Dada ji’s grown up sons, daughter-in-law and a granddaughter.

However, the granddaughter gets a whiff of it and plans to make their day special on her grandfather’s birthday by inviting Mehak over.

What makes the film unique is expression of love by the shayri that Dharmedera has penned on his own. Very few know that he is a fine Urdu shayar and often treats his audiences with his shayri these days. Mehak reciprocates in her own couplets. And the family, consisting of all age groups, give their approval breaking societal norms. The maturity of the family members, acceptance and expression of a feeling of love by an aged man and a woman, instead of living alone forever, in the absence of a partner, is dealt with a hot- knife-on-butter approach.