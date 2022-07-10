Missing the silly, old Shah Rukh Khan and his wacky sense of humour

Shah Rukh Khan has been back in the news of late. For more reasons than one and not for any adverse political considerations, for a change. There has been a lot of chatter about his macho looks in the forthcoming Jawan and Pathan.

His invocation in the popular new web series, Ms Marvel, has excited many. Fans can’t stop raving about his cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Then there’s the landmark completion of three decades in Bollywood. The speculation as to whether he and Salman Khan will finally gang up for a Yashraj film. And there’s even been some critique, albeit muted, of a “woman’s own star” like him opting to work with one of the ‘MeToo’ accused Raj Kumar Hirani in Dunki.

The entertainment press is back to writing about him with gusto, even though the Salman-SRK partnership gossip seems like a deliberate plant, first say, and then deny, just to keep the news cycle running.

But then the bigger question looms large right now. What to write about him? What to say that hasn’t been said before? What more to add when recently, at the time of the arrest of his son Aryan, on the alleged drugs issue, magazines, papers and websites devoted reams to him?

In my entire career as a journalist, 3/4th of which has been devoted to cinema, I haven’t written as much about any star as I have about SRK. Short of writing a book—I did do a chapter on him for an anthology though—I have pretty much said everything that I can say about him. I have interviewed him the most, gushed about each of those chats, and wondered if he should do a self-help book on the art of conversations since he is so good at them himself.

But then there’s one thing I don’t mind reiterating at this point. That I miss the fun that SRK used to be. As a person, star, and performer. At least whatever little I got to see of him. There was a sharp sense of amusement around him which gradually began losing lustre, started getting a wee bit stolid, and eventually the open face got inscrutable. The droll turned deadpan. The liveliness got a touch of the sombre.

Life takes one through a lot, takes its toll and changes one at each step, so I couldn’t possibly have expected him to remain razor sharp, candid, and jovial till eternity, but I would love to start a petition asking for the return of the silly SRK on screen at least. The frivolous and the flimsy, the balmy and the giddy, the pointlessly preposterous SRK.