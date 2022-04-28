Naaradan: Tovino Shines in a powerful treatise on fake news

Some sluggish passages in the screenwriting by Unni R could have done the film in. No such catastrophe overtakes Naaradan , a taut, largely gripping occasionally slack morality-tale that is located in the fomenting heart of fourth estate.

This is the second film located in a television newsroom. Whereas Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka captured the suspense of the moment in a one-to-one encounter between a terrorist and an overambitious journalist, Naardan penetrates much deeper bringing out the immorality that has crept into a once-noble profession.

In some crucial ways Chandraprakash (Tovino Thomas) who later transforms into a media-monster named CP, reminded me of Arjun Pathak (Kartik Aaryan) in Dhamaka: the same disregard for rules and ethics. Except that Chandraprakash will stop at nothing. His lack of scruples and the belief that news at any cost is worth it as long as people watch you and your show (in that order) on television, is an unsettling mirror of what a section of the media has become in our country.