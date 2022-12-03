Nadav Lapid’s fellow IFFI jurors come out in his support

All of Nadav Lapid’s fellow jurors within the five-member jury, except for Indian-origin Sudipto Sen, came out in support of his remarks on The Kashmir Files at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa, on Saturday, December 3.

Lapid had called the film ‘vulgar’ and highlighted its propagandist messaging, deeming it “inappropriate for an artistic competition” at IFFI on November 28.



In a joint statement tweeted by juror and Oscar-nominated American film producer Jinko Gotoh, the jurors of the festival including Gotoh, French film editor Pascale Chavance and Spanish journalist and film critic Javier Angulo Barturen recalled Lapid’s statement and confirmed that they all stand by his statement.

“We were not taking a political stance on the film’s content. We were making an artistic statement, and it saddens us greatly to see the festival platform being used for politics and subsequent personal attacks on Nadav. That was never the intention of the jury,” read the tweet, in which Gotoh tagged several Indian news channels.

