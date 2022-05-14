Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film ‘No Land's Man’ gets selected for Sydney Film Festival

Versatility King Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always surpassed his bar from delivering some of the finest performances to bringing back acclaim to our country. Nawazuddin is India’s emerging icon whose passion and vision can do wonders if met in the same space.

Recently, the star added more credibility to his account as his film “No Land's Man’ got selected for Sydney Film Festival.

Taking to his social media, Nawazuddin jotted down, “ The film close to my heart is travelling the world, this time “No Land’s Man” is officially selected at the @sydfilmfest”.