Need dialogue about caste, so that it eventually ends: Nagraj Manjule

Now that he has a platform and a voice, he will use it to talk about those who were forever relegated to the background, added the director.



"If I hadn't done 'Fandry', 'Pistulya', who would have? My intent is to tell my stories, stories that I know of. If I'm a competent filmmaker, maybe I'll be able to tell it better. But at the end, mujhe kahani kehni hai meri aur aise bohot saare logon ki (I want to chronicle my story and the stories of several people like me)."



"Since time immemorial, these people have been in the background. I want to tell their stories, they should be the hero of such stories. If I don't, despite having the chance, then it'd be so unfair," he pointed out.



"Jhund", which will be released on Friday, marks Manjule's Hindi directorial debut.



The film is headlined by his idol Bachchan, who features as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who pioneered a slum soccer movement.



In the trailer of the film, Bachchan is seen standing next to a large portrait of BR Ambedkar, a rare image in Hindi cinema with court scenes being an exception.



The Nagpur-set film also brings back "Sairat" composers Ajay-Atul, who have created a dance number for "Jhund" where the kids from the slum are celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti.



Manjule said it was important to depict the birth anniversary of the Dalit icon in the film.



"We see a lot of things on screen, we see a lot of festivals in films, but rarely do we see the pride of Babasaheb Ambedkar. We see his portraits hanging on the walls only in sequences of courts, never outside of that.



"When we talk about slums, we don't talk about the people living in slums. We make it all about class, we simplify it. My attempt is to go into details. It's amusing if this hasn't been done before in Hindi films," he added.