No SRK-Kajol in Karan Johar’s latest

As the shooting of Karan Johar’s latest directorial, the star-studded Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani progresses, the myths and misinformation surrounding the project are also multiplying.

The latest “report” on the exciting project confidently states that Karan’s favourite pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will be making a guest appearance in Rocky and Rani’s love story. This spurt of imagination stems from the fact Shah Rukh and Kajol are Karan’s best friends and they, separately, made guest appearances in Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Shah Rukh) and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (Kajol).