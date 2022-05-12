No SRK-Kajol in Karan Johar’s latest
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is already topheavy with stars: Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. There is just no room here for more star-presence
As the shooting of Karan Johar’s latest directorial, the star-studded Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani progresses, the myths and misinformation surrounding the project are also multiplying.
The latest “report” on the exciting project confidently states that Karan’s favourite pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will be making a guest appearance in Rocky and Rani’s love story. This spurt of imagination stems from the fact Shah Rukh and Kajol are Karan’s best friends and they, separately, made guest appearances in Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Shah Rukh) and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (Kajol).
However there is no truth in the reports that Shah Rukh and Kajol will appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
When I asked Karan Johar, he not only laughed off the rumour, he also added, “I wouldn’t like to dignify this cooked-up news with a response.”
