'Oh My Dog': Tamil film on man-dog bonding featuring three generations of actors from the same family

This year Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s Dog, a film about a dog and his handler, was a huge success.

Now comes a Tamil film Oh My Dog. Produced by 2D Entertainment and helmed by Sarov Shanmugam, the family entertainer is an emotional story about a kid Arjun (portrayed by Arnav Vijay) and a pup Simba, who share an inseparable bond, winning the hearts of people everywhere they go.

The Amazon Original movie will release on April 21 in Tamil and Telugu.