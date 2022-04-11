'Oh My Dog': Tamil film on man-dog bonding featuring three generations of actors from the same family
'Oh My Dog' brings together three generations of a family, real life grandfather-father-son trio Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay for the first time on-screen
This year Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin’s Dog, a film about a dog and his handler, was a huge success.
Now comes a Tamil film Oh My Dog. Produced by 2D Entertainment and helmed by Sarov Shanmugam, the family entertainer is an emotional story about a kid Arjun (portrayed by Arnav Vijay) and a pup Simba, who share an inseparable bond, winning the hearts of people everywhere they go.
The Amazon Original movie will release on April 21 in Tamil and Telugu.
Oh My Dog brings together three generations of a family, real life grandfather-father-son trio Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay for the first time on-screen. Additionally, it also features Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles.
Speaking about the film, actor-producer and founder of 2D Entertainment(the company that gave us the OTT blockbuster Jai Bheem), superstar Suriya said, “Oh My Dog is a beautiful story throwing light on the friendship between man and his best friend along with touching upon important values of unconditional love, friendship and kindness. It’s a film that every family should watch together, especially kids and pet lovers. An emotionally engaging tale like this deserves to travel far and wide, and we are glad that it's premiering globally on Prime Video, all set to entertain children this summer”.
Lead actor Arun Vijay too is kicked about the film. “Oh My Dog is one of the most special projects of my career and personally a landmark movie for our entire family for multiple reasons. Not only was I thrilled to work with my father and my son, who makes his debut, in the film but being a parent and father to Arnav made me realize the importance of movies that cater to young audiences. The film is a true family entertainer and I look forward to the story inspiring children to retain their honesty, innocence and virtues.”
The film's director, Sarov Shanmugam said, “Oh My Dog is a movie that is rich in emotions. It delves deep into the lessons that we are all taught as kids but forget as we grow up owing to the pressure of responsibilities. The movie portrays how children with their strong will power and values, can show adults the right path. It was a delightful experience to work with Vijaykumar sir, Arun and Arnav, as we were able to witness three generation of actors delivering their best performances.”
