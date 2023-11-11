Act of sacrilege: Outrage over AR Rahman's rendition of Bengali poet Nazrul Islam's patriotic song

A controversy has erupted over AR Rahman's rendition of a popular patriotic song of legendary Bengali poet Kazi Nazrul Islam in a new Bollywood film, with the litterateur's family and singers expressing outrage over the "distortion" in rhythm and tunes.

The rendition of 'Karar oi louho kopat' (Iron bars of a jail) was released in the war movie Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film is based on real-life events that happened during a battle in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, that led to the birth of Bangladesh.

Islam's grandson and painter Kazi Anirban told PTI on Saturday, "My mother had given her consent for using the song for the movie but not for changing the tunes. The way the song has been dished out with the change in rhythm and tunes is shocking."

Nazrul Islam, popularly known as the 'rebel poet', was born in 1899 in present-day West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. His songs, known as 'Nazrul geeti', are probably second in terms of popularity after those of Rabindranath Tagore in Bengal. He later became the national poet of Bangladesh.