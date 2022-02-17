‘Pondicherry’, a film shot entirely on smartphone releases on February 25 in theatres!

Aesthetic frames, the vibrancy of the backdrop, the feel-good factors are beautifully captured while making this venture. The evolution and the complexity of relationships are skillfully captured in the entire movie. The film will portray the traits and trails of a new generation relationship between Vaibhav, Sai and Amruta. The stories of five characters from different cities will show us how they deal with their lives in Pondicherry.

Amruta Khanvilkar, in the context of her role in the film, said, "The story attracted me the most and undoubtedly Sachin Kundalkar is one of the finest story tellers. I have thoroughly loved the depth of my character and the uniqueness of the film which is shot through a smartphone. Infact we shot with limited crew which was a challenge for each one of us, but as said it’s all worth in the end when the team has worked with all their heart.”

Sai Tamhankar, commenting on the launch of the trailer said, " I feel extremely blessed to bag such a brilliant film and this powerful character. Beauty of the my character Nikita is that she is a 'woman of few words & more of action '. Also, working with co-stars who are outstanding in portraying their roles, make me even more inspired. It feels so good to bounce back with fresh story line with one of my favourite filmmaker Sachin Kundalkar. I love the way he narrates his stories and the treatment Sachin gives and weaves his characters. The process of this film is something that has changed me in and out and for the better. It’s a film made on an iphone with the crew of 15 people and actors without any kind of assistance of hair, makeup assistant or chauffeur etc.: truly a liberating experience!.”

Talking about the role in the film, actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, says, "Coming up with a story based on the town of Pondicherry arrested my attention at first. The stunning frames, brilliant direction and portrayal of the entire film are something new to be watched for viewers."