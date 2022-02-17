‘Pondicherry’, a film shot entirely on smartphone releases on February 25 in theatres!
The grand launch of the trailer of the most awaited film ‘Pondicherry’ took place on Wednesday in Mumbai in Pondicherry Café, BKC. The film 'Pondicherry', one of its kind, is brilliantly shot through a smartphone.
The film Pondicherry- The French city of India, makes every tourist fall for its endless beauty. Be it about those stunning beach sides, vibrant French houses or the calm environment, this versatile city has many interesting stories to tell.
This time, you will be treated with a different story based on the city depicted by Sachin Kundalkar in his upcoming film ‘Pondicherry’. After delivering films such as 'Gulabjam', Sachin is back with ‘Pondicherry’ starring Sai Tamhankar, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Amruta Khavilkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Neena Kulkarni, Gaurav Ghatnekar and Tanmay Kulkarni. The film has been produced by Planet Marathi in association with Creative Viibe, and is set to release on February 25 in theatres.
Aesthetic frames, the vibrancy of the backdrop, the feel-good factors are beautifully captured while making this venture. The evolution and the complexity of relationships are skillfully captured in the entire movie. The film will portray the traits and trails of a new generation relationship between Vaibhav, Sai and Amruta. The stories of five characters from different cities will show us how they deal with their lives in Pondicherry.
Amruta Khanvilkar, in the context of her role in the film, said, "The story attracted me the most and undoubtedly Sachin Kundalkar is one of the finest story tellers. I have thoroughly loved the depth of my character and the uniqueness of the film which is shot through a smartphone. Infact we shot with limited crew which was a challenge for each one of us, but as said it’s all worth in the end when the team has worked with all their heart.”
Sai Tamhankar, commenting on the launch of the trailer said, " I feel extremely blessed to bag such a brilliant film and this powerful character. Beauty of the my character Nikita is that she is a 'woman of few words & more of action '. Also, working with co-stars who are outstanding in portraying their roles, make me even more inspired. It feels so good to bounce back with fresh story line with one of my favourite filmmaker Sachin Kundalkar. I love the way he narrates his stories and the treatment Sachin gives and weaves his characters. The process of this film is something that has changed me in and out and for the better. It’s a film made on an iphone with the crew of 15 people and actors without any kind of assistance of hair, makeup assistant or chauffeur etc.: truly a liberating experience!.”
Talking about the role in the film, actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, says, "Coming up with a story based on the town of Pondicherry arrested my attention at first. The stunning frames, brilliant direction and portrayal of the entire film are something new to be watched for viewers."
The most interesting feature of the film is that the entire shoot was executed by smartphones.
The director of ‘Pondicherry’ Sachin Kundalkar said, "This film brings different subjects altogether. The film may sound like a love triangle from the teaser, the theme of the same is way beyond that. Since this whole movie was shot on mobile, the obvious technical difference can be noticed. But, to maintain that balance and feel we shot it pretty carefully and come up with a great creation. It also showcases the brilliancy of photographer Milind Jog. Many versatile actors have come together to make the film. This unique emotional story will surely appeal to the audience."
The trailer of the film has created a solid buzz in the industry.
Watch the trailer below:
