Producer KV Dhillon and Punjabi actor Guri reunite for another film titled 'Lover', after 'Jatt Brothers'
Producer KV Dhillon whose recent film Jatt Brothers which featured Guri alongside Jass Manak received praises from all over and he is now all set to reunite with Guri for another project 'Lover'. The film is set to release on May 27, 2022 in theatres. The poster of the film has been recently released.
Sharing about the film he said,"It's a tragic love story of a school going boy and girl. It's a heart touching romantic film which will strike a chord with the audiences. We completed shooting for this in Punjab and it's all set to release this May. I'm really excited about this one and hope audiences will connect to the story and give love as they gave to my previous projects."
Sharing his expression on reuniting with Guri he said,"It's great working with a talent like Guri. He has really worked hard for the character and audience will love his innocence on screen. I'm sure people will be in love with his character. It feels amazing working with him as he's a gem of a person and thorough professional. I would absolutely love to work with him again and again."
Talking about how pandemic had affected the showbiz and now slowly taking off which films releasing in theatres he added,"My previous film Kaka Pardhan which released in theatres first time after pandemic (second Wave) didn't do that well which released in last December. But now with eased curbs and situations getting back to normal, things are taking off as my film Jatt Brothers did quite well and I'm hopeful for next ones as well. Now things are getting better on business front as too many films are opting for theatre release which is a sign of relief for producers after 2 years of difficult times."