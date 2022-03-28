Producer KV Dhillon and Punjabi actor Guri reunite for another film titled 'Lover', after 'Jatt Brothers'

Producer KV Dhillon whose recent film Jatt Brothers which featured Guri alongside Jass Manak received praises from all over and he is now all set to reunite with Guri for another project 'Lover'. The film is set to release on May 27, 2022 in theatres. The poster of the film has been recently released.

Sharing about the film he said,"It's a tragic love story of a school going boy and girl. It's a heart touching romantic film which will strike a chord with the audiences. We completed shooting for this in Punjab and it's all set to release this May. I'm really excited about this one and hope audiences will connect to the story and give love as they gave to my previous projects."