‘Raat Rani’: A tale of self-acceptance

When filmmaker Shonali Bose was still a student at UCLA’s film school, she would feel that she was the odd one out, because whenever the class was required to “envision” a script, she couldn’t visualise what the scenes might look like. She’d often question herself.

Visualising a script before she gets on the sets is still a challenge for her, but has that stopped her from creating cinematic masterpieces? Not one bit. With her latest Raat Rani, which is a part of the Modern Love: Mumbai anthology, Bose has come to realise that she’s an actor’s director. “For me, it starts coming together when the actors are cast, and the locations are scouted,” says she.

Bose credits her DoP and her team of production designers for the kind of visual storytelling that she has been able to achieve in the film. Whether it was shooting on the BKC flyover, or the Nana Chowk, or the Seven Wonders Park, Bose believes all of it fit perfectly in the narrative that she was trying to portray. She laughs as she says, “At Nana Chowk, there's a subway going around at the top, five roads coming in and there's only one small triangle in the middle. Nobody in their right senses would sell tea there. But visually and cinematically, it works.”

For Nilesh Maniyar, the writer, working on Raat Rani was as bittersweet as his relationship with Bombay, because though he met some of the best people in the industry, the pandemic took a bit of joy out of it. Ask Bose how her experience was, and she says with a big smile, “It was like crossing the flyover.” The pandemic, hiccups on the shoot, a brilliant script to live up to planted seeds of doubt, says Bose, but none of it compared to the feeling of what she saw at the premiere. “Maine flyover cross kar liya,” she grins.