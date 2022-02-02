'Radhe Shyam' new release date unveiled, to hit cinemas on March 11

Much to the delight of fans, the makers of the pan-India movie 'Radhe Shyam' have announced the new release date and the epic love saga is slated for its grand release across the globe on March 11.



The producers of 'Radhe Shyam' also unleashed a stunning conceptual poster to publicise the same. The poster says "Witness the biggest war between Love & Destiny", which hints at the kind of story it is.