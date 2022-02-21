Red Chillies Entertainment wraps the shoot of 'Bhakshak'
'Bhakshak', produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, wrapped up its shoot last week in Lucknow. The film was shot in a single schedule spanning 39 days of shoot
Bhakshak, inspired by true events, is set in the rustic and boisterous world of Bihar and lays bare the ground reality of crimes against women. The film revolves around the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice and her perseverance in bringing a heinous crime to light. Known for her versatility for portraying unique characters across majorly successful and critically acclaimed films, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen essaying the role of a feisty journalist in Bhakshak, who quickly realises the consequences, threats and intimidation she may face as she uncovers a story. The film also stars seasoned actors Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.
Co-written by Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath, Bhakshak is also directed by Pulkit who has earlier directed the much-appreciated web series Bose: Dead or Alive.
Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak is a Red Chillies Entertainment production.
