Reel Life: In the thick of a pandemic of righteousness and piety

Shed clothes, reveal, have people react, gather attention and then move on. What one thought would follow this tame trajectory has gone on an entirely different wild road.

A case has been registered by the Mumbai Police against Ranveer Singh for posing in the nude for New York-based Paper magazine. The star had also posted these pictures on his Instagram account and broke the internet on July 21.

An FIR was filed at the Chembur police station in Mumbai on the complaint of an NGO and a written application by the lawyer and former journalist, Vedika Chaubey, alleging that Ranveer had hurt the sentiments and modesty of women.

Paper magazine has previously featured the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Katy Perry et al and the photoshoot and the article were being perceived as a shot in the arm for Ranveer, an acknowledgment of his stature as a global icon. No wonder the fellow celebrities—from Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra— came out in full support and solidarity. But his detractors, it appears, have another axe to grind. That they could see his bum.

It hasn’t just driven some intense discussions on TV channels but also spawned a whole genre of butt-bottom-backside-behind jokes on social media capped by the ultimate pop culture endorsement—composer Yashraj Mukhate’s song video ‘We can see his bum’.