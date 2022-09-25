Reel Life: Less traction at home than away for Indian documentaries

The 2022 edition of TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) ended last Sunday, September 18, with a pleasant surprise for India.

Vinay Shukla’s While We Watched, a documentary on NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar and his efforts to stay relevant and independent in the rapidly changing landscape of TV news—hit by budget cuts, misinformation drives, propaganda peddling and sheer noise—won the Amplify Voices award with the jury hailing it as “a wake-up call to the fragile relationship between a free press and democracy everywhere”.

The Amplify Voices award for the Best Canadian Feature Film went to another documentary with an India connect—Nisha Pahuja’s To Kill A Tiger that the jury pointed out was not an easy film to love.

It’s about a family in a Jharkhand village fighting hard to get justice for their teenaged daughter sexually assaulted by three young men. “A father defends his daughter, and together they change a village, a country and, maybe, the world,” said the jury statement.

Pahuja was born in New Delhi and raised in Toronto and is best known for her 2012 documentary, The World Before Her, that looked at the parallel realities of two young Indian women, a Miss India aspirant and a member of the Hindu nationalist body, Durga Vahini.

The march of the Indian documentaries into North America doesn’t stop with TIFF alone. They have made major inroads on the international filmmaking map in recent years.