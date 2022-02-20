Reel Life: Nazarbazi-A game of glances

Nazarbazi, that literally translates as a game of glances, is a wondrous, fluid collage of several such cinematic moments, a homage of sorts to the proxy evocation of intimacy, desire and longing. Shots of fire, water being sprinkled on a face, lights switched off, doors closing, hands reaching out yet not quite—all of them are resonant with meaning. A piece of paper held at the two ends by the hero and the heroine becomes a playground for passion, even as the lush, sensuous, inserted text asks: “Where is the line between feeling and being felt? Touching and being touched?”

Tafakory culls and curates, compiles and harnesses from hours of footage of looks and gestures, which might be unique to Iranian cinema, but the associated spirit of resistance is universal and transcends countries and cultures.

Nazarbazi is a poetic celebration of the rebellion against and subversion of proscription and suppression in the world of arts, culture and entertainment. It cocks a snook at the Establishment with lines like: “In order to show you where your desire is, it is enough to forbid it to you a little.” But there’s more. Unwittingly, it also mirrors some of the despondency, ache and anguish emerging from the lack of human touch and warmth that have come to define these Covid-induced times of social distancing. It wasn’t a surprise then to see the film walk away with the Ammodo Tiger Short Award at IFFR.