Reel Life: Tabu the enigmatic, charismatic superstar

Tabu is very good at throwing people down a building. Believe it or not, this was an odd thought that struck my mind while watching her play the twins Anjulika/Manjulika in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Perhaps because it took me back to another one of my recent Tabu favourites in which she does something similar: the Lady Macbeth like ruthless and strong-willed Simi, executing killings in the wink of an eye in Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun.

To cut the chase short, Tabu is all that has stayed with me of the recent horror-comedy that has proven to be quite a success at the turnstiles. This isn’t something new. She has a way with managing to own a film, without making a hullaballoo about it, even though she might have the smallest of role in a gigantic cast.

She held the viewers enthralled in Abhishek Roy Kapur’s Fitoor, as Begum Hazrat, the mother of the heroine Katrina Kaif, a role no actor as young as Tabu would have dared to pick up. She played it with her characteristic poise and self-possession, and Fitoor eventually became her film than Kaif’s.

All caked up and ashen as a restless spirit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu, rather than the youth favourite Kartik Aryan, gives the film its moments, be it killing her father and then talking to his corpse about how she felt neglected in comparison to the twin sister or next to the sister on the bed, laughing the devil’s laugh and warning her that she would make her suffer and wouldn’t allow her to die easily.

But this is not to say that the performance is some major thespian act. It’s a silly film and Tabu seems to be having a good time with its essential giddiness. She brings dignity even to the utterly illogical without losing her individuality and credibility. Hanging on a tree in an all-black costume with black crows for company; talking deliberately in bad Bangla—porishrom, nosht; the ‘O’s overdone and tongue rolled on and on, but I am certainly not complaining.

Instead, an odd film like this makes me think admiringly once again about Tabu’s unique stardom and how it has evolved over the years. Few films, mostly done one at a time, they seem to arrive in theatres without much fanfare. Even if they are talked about, she herself doesn’t seem to be around to aid and abet any puffery or propaganda. In fact, she hates pre-film interviews, even wondering what the journos would ask without having seen the film.