Reel Life: The game of light and shadow

There’s a scene in cinematographer Hemant Chaturvedi’s new documentary, Chhayaankan: The Management of Shadows, where cinematographer-filmmaker Govind Nihalani remembers talking to iconic lensman V.K. Murthy about legendary Guru Dutt’s death. “I cried more for myself than him,” Murthy told him. An expression of loss, not just of an individual, a friendship but, most so, of an extraordinary creative collaboration. A moment later actor Waheeda Rehman recollects the amount of time Dutt gave Murthy to perfect the light and shade effect in Kaagaz Ke Phool. It was all about striking a perfect rapport.

A kind of rare teamwork, based on trust, that cinematographer Nadeem Khan sensed with David Lean and Freddie Young and Steven Spielberg and Janusz Kaminski. A kind of trust cinematographer Baba Azmi acknowledges having got from Rahul Rawail while shooting Arjun.

Nihalani has the last word in this segment of the film when he underscores that creativity in cinema is about the vision of the director, finding crystallization through the eye view of the cameraperson.

The cinematographer-director relationship is one of the many issues that Chaturvedi (Company, Maqbool, Makdee) touches upon in his sprawling film, which covers every possible aspect to do with cinematography— the practitioners and their life story, their body of work, the equipment, the Mitchells and Arriflexes, the art and craft and the mileposts in the evolution. It is a homage, a slice of nostalgia but more than anything else a piece of significant research, a vital record of history and an audiovisual archive of sorts of the people and the times.

He puts almost every colleague and member of the fraternity—14 veterans—in the spotlight. Besides Nihalani, Khan and Azmi, there are Peter Pereira, Jehangir Chaudhury, Pravin Bhatt, AK Bir, Barun Mukherjee, late Ishwar Bidri, Dilip Dutta, Kamlakar Rao, Sunil Sharma and RM Rao.

What is lacking is the voice of women cinematographers, perhaps because there were barely any in the Hindi film industry in the period that Chaturvedi zooms in on. B R Vijayalakshmi is regarded the first Indian woman cinematographer who worked in Tamil films of the 80s and the 90s. Fowzia Fathima, Savita Singh, Anjali Shukla, Deepti Gupta, Priya Seth, Archana Borhade have gained ground in filmdom more recently. It’s for actor Waheeda Rehman then, with a great deal of interest in photography herself, to provide a unique perspective from the front of the camera.