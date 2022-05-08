Reel Life: The Kashmir melancholy

That indeed is the dilemma. How to write off losses? How to obliterate bereavements? How to deny injustices?

Chandra is a physics scholar who likes his science mixed with philosophy. And can’t resist nods to Newton and gravity, Carl Sagan, cosmos, galaxy, stars, planets, and the black hole in the film. His characters are passionate about astronomy and peace within their homes even as the world outside is spinning out of control.

He also brings in his experience in theatre, along with his immense love for poetry and literature, Tagore, Iqbal, Ghalib, Faiz and Manto. There is the movement back and forth in time, theatrical set-pieces, poetry readings and stylized acting to break the distance between the reel and the real. “I wasn’t bound by the form; I wasn’t thinking of the structure. I was just looking for the right expression for the situation,” he says of his cinematic experiments.

Hailing from a lower middle-class family from the village Rampur near Hajipur in Bihar, Chandra moved to the Capital after schooling to graduate in physics from Delhi University’s Deendayal Upadhyay College. It’s here that his interest in theatre also took roots. “Theatre used to give the hope that something good will happen in life. I used to do more theatre rehearsals than attend classes,” he says. It was a way to gain confidence and the ability to communicate for the small-town boy thrust into the rush of the big bad city.

After graduation he moved on to doing M Tech in nuclear science and technology and was posted at the Tarapore Nuclear Power Plant. Here he wrote his dissertation on the socio-political effects of power plants, how they contribute to wide-scale displacement. It was obviously not well received by the department, but Chandra’s mind was made. That he wouldn’t do any advocacy for nuclear energy.

He came back to Delhi to continue teaching physics and holding theatre workshops. Meanwhile, his interest in cinema got fuelled on attending the film appreciation course at Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. Kashmir came on the horizon when he went to Pulwama in 2014 to take a theatre workshop with school and college students.

“I kept listening to the students. I saw their resilience as well as anger. I kept reflecting on that after my return. I read a lot. I knew I wanted to make a film but wasn’t sure if it would be a documentary or a feature film,” he recollects. Finally, a 20–25-page structure emerged and from that came along the film script for I Am Not the River Jhelum.

Chandra shot the film in Pulwama just before the first lockdown in January 2020. Well-known filmmaker-editor Paresh Kamdar, who he regards as a mentor, helped with the edit and a lot more. “He also helped me understand the meaning of filmmaking, the aesthetics. I never went to a film school. This became my learning process,” he says. Manoj Sikka (Parzania) did the sound design. Sukriti Khurana has done the production design and Anuj Chopra and Pratik D Bhalawala are the cinematographers. Chandra cast actors from both the local and Delhi theatre.

He made the truly independent film with his own money and loans taken through credit cards and from various friends, 20% of which have been repaid, he tells us.

Could we call you a political filmmaker? I ask. “I believe in resisting and protesting oppressions,” he says of himself, both as a person and a filmmaker. The film’s title and its characters also stem from the same spirit. “River Jhelum (nature) sees and accepts a lot in its folds over a period, but my characters are not submissive. They will resist,” he says. Meanwhile, he has already begun envisaging the script for a new film on struggles and striking back of another kind, of the migrants who come from Bihar to Delhi in search of life and livelihood.

