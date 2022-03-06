Reel Life: War and Cinema

The following year its filmmaker, the prolific Loznitsa, regarded as being at the “forefront of filmmakers fighting Putin’s brutal, reductive idea of Russianness”, returned to Cannes with an even more violent, seemingly bizarre and gloom-filled Donbass. It won him the best director award in the Un Certain Regard section in 2018.

Set in Donbass in East Ukraine in 2014- 2015, it focuses satirically on the war between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian government. The complex, layered film is made up of several fragmented stories and conversations, making the over-arching narrative feel incomprehensible and obscure at times. The coherence lies in the neverending, everyday cycle of violence that ties up the beginning with gut-wrenching climax. Sock-in-the-jaw cinema.

A scientist turned filmmaker, Loznitsa is one of the most critically acclaimed and political filmmakers in contemporary Ukraine. He has been a diligent recorder of the recent turbulent times of the region and contextualising that in the past, seeing it as an inheritance of history.

According to a recent Financial Times report, Loznitsa is currently in Vilnius in Lithuania working on his documentary The Natural History of Destruction. He told FT that he was not surprised by the invasion: “I’ve been expecting such a development, predicting such a scenario, for months now. The thing that surprised me most was the blindness of people around me — of politicians who preferred to carry on as if nothing was happening.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter Loznitsa quit the European Film Academy in protest against its shameful response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In an open letter first published in Screen he writes: “For four days in a row now, the Russian army has been devastating Ukrainian cities and villages, killing Ukrainian citizens. Is it really possible that you — humanists, human rights and dignity advocates, champions of freedom and democracy — are afraid to call a war a war, to condemn barbarity and voice your protest?”

(This article was first published in National Herald on Sunday.)